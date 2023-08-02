The Toronto Blue Jays have placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list on Wednesday with right patellar tendinitis, the team announced.

Bichette, 25, left Monday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning with apparent knee discomfort.

News: Bo Bichette is going on the IL with right patellar tendinitis. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 2, 2023

Paul DeJong, acquired on Tuesday from the St. Louis Cardinals, will start in his stead on Wednesday night against the Orioles.

An MRI on Bichette's knee revealed inflammation, but no significant structural damage.

"I think it was the best possible outcome," manager John Schneider said on Tuesday. "You just never know with a dude that plays every day. I'm just happy with the news that we got so far.''

A native of Orlando, Bichette is in his fifth big league season and was an All-Star for a second time.

He was batting .321 with 17 home runs, 59 runs batted in and a league-leading 144 hits in 106 games this season.