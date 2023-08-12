The Toronto Blue Jays have placed pitcher Hagen Danner on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain and have recalled Nate Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo.

Danner made his major league debut Friday night against the Chicago Cubs but after facing one batter in the ninth inning, he motioned for the trainers holding his back before departing the game with left side discomfort.

The 24-year-old was a second-round pick of the team in 2017. In 23 games with Buffalo in Triple-A, Danner is 0-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 0.953 WHIP over 28.1 innings of work.

Pearson was optioned to Buffalo on Aug. 2. The 26-year-old has pitched in 39 innings this season for the Blue Jays, going 5-2 with a 5.31 ERA. He will be active for Saturday's game.