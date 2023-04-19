Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann allowed one earned run and struck out six hitters for double-A New Hampshire Wednesday night.

Tiedemann threw 58 pitches over 3 2/3 innings against the Somerset Patriots, an affiliate of the New York Yankees. He allowed one hit and walked two batters in the outing.

The 20-year-old left-hander struck out nine hitters in three innings in a start against the Portand Sea Dogs last Thursday, giving him 15 punchouts in 6 2/3 minor league innings so far this season.

Tiedemann's spring got off to a bit of a delayed start because of a shoulder injury but the team had previously said it was not overly concerned with the injury.

Tiedemann took the top spot on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list from earlier this year. He currently ranks as the No. 30 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

A native of Long Beach, Calif., Tiedemann appeared in 18 games across three minor league levels last season, going 5-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 78.2 innings pitched.