Mitchell says Jays are ‘definitely having conversations’ on Verlander

Outfielder Raimel Tapia has been designated for assignment, the Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday amid a series of moves ahead of the 6 p.m. ET deadline to add or subtract players from the 40-man roster.

Tapia was acquired by the Blue Jays in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in exchange for outfielder Randal Grichuk in March.

The 2-year-old batted .265 with seven home runs and 52 RBI in 128 games for the Blue Jays in 2022.

Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was also designated for assignment, while left-hander Foster Griffin was released.

Infielders Orelvis Martinez, Spencer Horwitz, Addison Barger and right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta were all selected to the Major League roster, the team said.