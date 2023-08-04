Ahead of a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, the Toronto Blue Jays made a number of roster moves on Friday.

The team recalled infielder Davis Schneider from Triple-A Buffalo and reinstated reliever Jay Jackson from the family medical emergency list.

In corresponding moves, infielder Ernie Clement was optioned to Buffalo and righty Thomas Hatch was designated for assignment.

Schneider, 24, was a 28th-round selection of the Blue Jays in 2017. The Berlin, NJ native has appeared in 87 games for the Bisons this season, batting .275 with 21 home runs, 64 runs batted in and a .964 OPS. This is Schneider's first ever appearance on a major league roster.

Jackson, 35, is 3-0 for the Jays this season. He has a 0.53 earned run average and WHIP of 0.706 over 17.0 innings in 13 appearances.

The 27-year-old Clement has appeared in 12 games for the Jays this season and has four hits and two RBI.

Hatch, 28, has made 26 appearances over four seasons with the team. In 2023, Hatch has 4.0 innings of work over five appearances.

The Blue Jays (60-50) are third in the American League East and currently occupy the final wild-card spot. They are two games up on the Red Sox (57-51).

The Jays are 8-23 against the AL East this season.