Nate Pearson is getting another shot in the Majors with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The once highly-touted pitching prospect, who has dealt with numerous injuries and setbacks since being selected in the first-round of the MLB Draft six years ago, was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday by the Blue Jays.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Adam Cimber (right rhomboid strain) placed on 15-day IL



RHP Nate Pearson recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight

In a corresponding move, the Jays placed right-handed reliever Adam Cimber on the 15-day injured list with a right rhomboid strain.

The 32-year-old Cimber has pitched 10 innings this season, posting a 4.50 ERA with six strikeouts, four walks and three home runs allowed.

Pearson, 26, has been solid over eight appearances with the Bisons this season, recording a 2.16 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 8.1 innings pitched.

The right-handed thrower did not appear in any games with the Jays last season due to various injuries. He has career 5.18 ERA in 33 innings pitched in the Majors over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Toronto selected the native of Odessa, Florida with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the College of Central Florida.

The 13-9 Blue Jays have returned home and began a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Seattle Mariners will be in town over the weekend.