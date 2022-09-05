The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled righty Zach Pop from Triple-A Buffalo as the 29th man for their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday.

🔹 RHP Zach Pop has been recalled as the 29th man for today’s doubleheader pic.twitter.com/VOCVOfRcVW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 5, 2022

The 25-year-old Pop has played in seven games for the Blue Jays this season, recording 6.2 innings of work with a strikeout and an ERA of 2.70.

Pop, a native of Brampton, Ont., was acquired by his hometown Blue Jays in early August in a trade with the Miami Marlins.