16m ago
Blue Jays recall RHP Pop ahead of doubleheader vs. Orioles
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled righty Zach Pop from Triple-A Buffalo as the 29th man for their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
ROSTER MOVE:— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 5, 2022
🔹 RHP Zach Pop has been recalled as the 29th man for today’s doubleheader pic.twitter.com/VOCVOfRcVW
The 25-year-old Pop has played in seven games for the Blue Jays this season, recording 6.2 innings of work with a strikeout and an ERA of 2.70.
Pop, a native of Brampton, Ont., was acquired by his hometown Blue Jays in early August in a trade with the Miami Marlins.