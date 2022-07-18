Ricky Tiedemann, the Toronto Blue Jays' top pitching prospect, is moving up to Double-A, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

After his Futures Game appearance Saturday, Ricky Tiedemann is done with High-A.

His next start will be at Double-A New Hampshire, per source.

From 91st overall a year ago to AA as a 19-year-old. Quite the story.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 18, 2022

The 19-year-old left-handed pitcher has posted a 5-3 record with a 2.13 ERA and 103 strikeouts over 67.2 innings pitched this season, split between the Dunedin Blue Jays (Single-A) and Vancouver Canadians (High-A).

The Jays selected Tiedemann, a native of Long Beach, California, in the third-round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Golden West College.

Tiedemann pitched in the Futures Game on Saturday, throwing nine pitches in one inning of work to retire the side in order.