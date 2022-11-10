Stripling does not receive qualifying offer from Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling did not receive a qualifying offer from the team ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

The Jays had until the 5pm ET deadline to offer Stripling the one-year, $19.65 million deal or risk losing him in free agency without the team getting draft pick compensation in return.

The qualifying offer number is the average of the top 125 Major League contracts by average annual value.

The 32-year-old made $3.79 million last season.

Stripling posted a 10-4 record with a 3.01 ERA in 32 appearances, including 24 starts last season.

He threw 134.1 innings for the team as he was elevated to the starting rotation due to injuries, after beginning the year in the bullpen.

Fourteen players were tendered offers across the league, including Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts.