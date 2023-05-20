Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal exited Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to right hamstring tightness, the team announced.

The 28-year-old was attempting to steal a base with one out in the seventh inning and appeared to tweak something, as he limped into second base. He was immediately lifted for Whit Merrifield, who took over at second base.

Espinal had gone 3-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base before exiting.

He was hitting just .171 entering Saturday's contest with one home run, seven RBI and eight runs scored in 24 games.

Espinal was named to his first All-Star team last season when he slashed .267/.322/.370 last season with seven homers 51 RBI, and 51 runs.