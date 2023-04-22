Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal exited Saturday's game against the New York Yankees in the second inning after he was hit in the wrist with a fastball from Yankees starter Gerrit Cole.

The Jays announced he suffered a right wrist contusion and is undergoing further evaluation.

Espinal was replaced in the lineup by Cavan Biggio.

The 28-year-old Espinal, who was named to his first All-Star team last summer, is hitting just .114 with one home run and four RBIs over 12 games this season.

Toronto took the opening game of the three-game series on Friday.