Blue Jays' Espinal forced to leave game after getting hit wrist
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal exited Saturday's game against the New York Yankees in the second inning after he was hit in the wrist with a fastball from Yankees starter Gerrit Cole.
The Jays announced he suffered a right wrist contusion and is undergoing further evaluation.
Espinal was replaced in the lineup by Cavan Biggio.
The 28-year-old Espinal, who was named to his first All-Star team last summer, is hitting just .114 with one home run and four RBIs over 12 games this season.
Toronto took the opening game of the three-game series on Friday.