22 Sep
Blue Jays place Espinal on 10-day injured list, recall Lopez
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Santiago Espinal on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the team announced on Thursday. Infielder Otto Lopez has been recalled and will be active for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Santiago Espinal on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the team announced on Thursday. Infielder Otto Lopez has been recalled and will be active for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Espinal left Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning after experiencing discomfort in his left side. The 27-year-old is hitting .267 with seven home runs, 51 RBI, and 51 runs scored this season.
Cavan Biggio, who replaced Espinal on Wednesday, will start at second base and bat ninth on Thursday.
Lopez, 23, has played 96 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season, slashing .283/.365/.394 with three home runs, 36 RBI, and 14 stolen bases.