The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Santiago Espinal on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the team announced on Thursday. Infielder Otto Lopez has been recalled and will be active for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 INF Santiago Espinal (left oblique strain) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 INF Otto Lopez recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight pic.twitter.com/mbYPcvN3vg — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 22, 2022

Espinal left Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning after experiencing discomfort in his left side. The 27-year-old is hitting .267 with seven home runs, 51 RBI, and 51 runs scored this season.

Cavan Biggio, who replaced Espinal on Wednesday, will start at second base and bat ninth on Thursday.

Lopez, 23, has played 96 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season, slashing .283/.365/.394 with three home runs, 36 RBI, and 14 stolen bases.