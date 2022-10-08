The Toronto Blue Jays hold a 3-0 lead over the Seattle Mariners after three innings in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series on Saturday.

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk opened the second inning with a double and was followed up with a two-run home run by outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to give the Blue Jays their first runs of the series.

Toronto added to their lead in the third inning after third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in Santiago Espinal from second base to give the Blue Jays as 3-0 lead.

Kevin Gausman started for the Blue Jays where he pitched three scoreless innings, striking out four batters with no hits and one walk.

Former Blue Jay and 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray stared for the Mariners and he has pitched three innings, striking out four batters and giving up three runs and five hits.

The Blue Jays have their backs against the wall after losing the first game of the series 4-0 on Friday and will be eliminated if they lose on Saturday.

Former Blue Jays outfielder Vernon Wells threw out the ceremonial first pitch in Game 2.