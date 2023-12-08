The Toronto Blue Jays were 35-to-1 to be Shohei Ohtani’s next team at FanDuel back in September.

Three months later, the Blue Jays closed as the second choice to sign baseball’s biggest superstar at -115 odds this morning.

As it stands, Ohtani’s decision on where he will resume his MLB career is reportedly imminent.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have always been the betting favourite to land Ohtani at FanDuel.

However, over the past three months, Toronto’s odds in the Ohtani Next Team market at FanDuel have shortened more than any other team.

Now, the Blue Jays are reportedly a finalist to sign Ohtani.

Apparently, he could make his decision any moment now.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday December 8th, 2023.

Blue Jays The Biggest Mover In The Ohtani Next Team Market At FanDuel

The Blue Jays were in the thick of the American League Wild Card race when FanDuel first published its market for Ohtani’s Next Team back in late September.

The focus in Toronto was on a team that had great expectations but would ultimately fall well short of their ultimate goal.

Three months later, the enthusiasm surrounding the future of the franchise has been revitalized by the prospect of potentially signing the most dominant player in baseball.

Ohtani decision getting closer 👀



What would you be willing to give up personally if it guaranteed he would sign as a Blue Jay? ⬇️ https://t.co/WYDjLy7o2L — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 8, 2023

The Blue Jays are currently 14-to-1 to win the World Series at FanDuel.

The Atlanta Braves (+600), Los Angeles Dodgers (+700), Houston Astros (+850), Texas Rangers (+900), New York Yankees (+950) and the Philadelphia Phillies (+1000) are the only teams with shorter odds to win it all.

Jays fans anticipating Ohtani's signing pic.twitter.com/Sh8a5shNeo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 8, 2023

The Dodgers opened as the favourite to sign Ohtani at +340 back in September and remained the top choice to land him at -135 prior to FanDuel taking down that market this morning once it appeared Ohtani’s decision was imminent.

Which team will Shohei Ohtani be playing for next season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yJYrjSla4Q — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 28, 2023

Toronto’s odds to land Ohtani shortened all the way from 35-to-1 to -115.

No other team had shorter than 15-to-1 odds when FanDuel took down the Ohtani Next Team market this morning.

The pitch, the chase, and now the wait.



Ohtani column: https://t.co/N8AXNoTTTH — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 7, 2023

Will Ohtani justify the steam behind the Blue Jays in that market and sign with Toronto?

Or will he end ultimately end up back in Los Angeles with either the Dodgers or Angels?

The fact that the Blue Jays are even in the Ohtani conversation is reason for excitement.

I could only imagine what will happen in Toronto and across Canada if Ohtani signs with the Blue Jays.

Apparently, we won’t have to wait much longer now before Ohtani makes his decision.