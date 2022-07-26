Brandon Barriera is officially a part of the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis reports the team has signed its first-round pick from the MLB Amateur Draft in an over-slot deal.

1st-rder Brandon Barriera signs with @BlueJays for $3,597,500 (slot 23 value = $3,076,900). Florida HS LHP, consensus best prep southpaw in @MLBDraft, fastball, slider & changeup all could be plus pitches, some Ron Guidry comps(!). Vanderbilt recruit. pic.twitter.com/CJU2gzVyvT — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 26, 2022

The deal for the 23rd overall pick is $3.5975 million with the slot value set at $3.0769 million.

A left-hander out of Coconut Creek, FL, the 18-year-old Barriera was a Vanderbilt recruit.

Barriera becomes the third Jays pick to agree to terms with the club following shortstop Tucker Toman ($2 million at a $846,900 slot value) and right-handed pitcher Ryan Jennings ($70,000 at a $465,600 slot value).