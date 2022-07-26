10m ago
Report: Blue Jays ink Barriera over slot
Brandon Barriera is officially a part of the Toronto Blue Jays organization. MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis reports the team has signed its first-round pick from the MLB Amateur Draft in an over-slot deal.
The deal for the 23rd overall pick is $3.5975 million with the slot value set at $3.0769 million.
A left-hander out of Coconut Creek, FL, the 18-year-old Barriera was a Vanderbilt recruit.
Barriera becomes the third Jays pick to agree to terms with the club following shortstop Tucker Toman ($2 million at a $846,900 slot value) and right-handed pitcher Ryan Jennings ($70,000 at a $465,600 slot value).