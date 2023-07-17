The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday that they have reached a deal with shortstop Arjun Nimmala, their first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Terms of the deal were not announced by the Blue Jays, but according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis, Nimmala is receiving $3 million. Callis notes the deal is slightly under the $3.746 million slot value for the No. 20 pick.

1st-rder Arjun Nimmala signs w/@BlueJays for $3 million (pick 20 value = $3,746,000). Florida HS SS, more power potential than most at his position, good actions & solid arm at shortstop. Could become first player of Indian descent to reach big lgs. Florida St recruit. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/pMtoAfTpK3 — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 17, 2023

The Blue Jays selected the 17-year-old 20th overall in the draft earlier this month and hosted him in Toronto at Rogers Centre last week.

Nimmala spent the past four seasons playing at Strawberry Crest High School in Dover, Fla., near the Tampa area where he grew up.

He finished the 2023 season with 35 hits, 29 RBI and an on-base plus slugging of 1.477 in 25 games. In 77 career high school games, Nimmala hit .382 with nine home runs and 34 extra-base hits.

"The power, the arm strength, playing at a premium position, that all makes him a real exciting player and somebody I'm really happy to get into the farm system," said Blue Jays amateur director of scouting Shane Farrell after selecting Nimmala.

The Blue Jays are off Monday before beginning a series with the San Diego Padres in Toronto Tuesday night.

Blue Jays gaining ground?

The Tampa Bay Rays seemed to look like they'd run away with the American League East Division after starting the season red hot, leading the division by six and a half games on July 1.

But the Rays have fallen back lately, losing seven of their last 10, and find their lead over the Baltimore Orioles down to one game. The Jays now sit six back after being as many as 11 and a half games down in mid-June.

Toronto and Baltimore have each won eight of their last 10. The Orioles enter play Monday in the midst of an eight-game winning streak while the Jays are winners of four straight.

The Orioles open a series at Camden Yards against the Dodgers on Monday while the Rays travel to Texas to take on the American League West-leading Rangers.