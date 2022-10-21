The Toronto Blue Jays signed John Schneider to a three-year contract as manager on Friday.

The deal also includes a club option for the 2026 season.

Schneider took over on an interim basis in July after the firing of Charlie Montoyo, leading the Blue Jays to a 46-28 record over the final 74 games of the regular season. The Blue Jays finished the season 92-70 in total, losing in two games in the Wild Card round to the Seattle Mariners.

“I am honoured, excited, and deeply humbled to continue leading this extraordinary group of players, coaches, and staff,” Schneider said. “This organization has made me feel at home since day one. So many people have had a hand in helping me get here, and becoming Manager of the Blue Jays is not something I take lightly. My family and I love Toronto and I can’t wait to build upon an already great group of players and bring a World Series back to all our fans across Canada.”

“Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he was the right leader for this team,” general manager Ross Atkins added in a team release. “His passion for the game, commitment to the job, and impact in the dugout have been driving forces behind our success. We look forward to working together and coming back as a stronger team for the 2023 season.”

The 42-year-old was drafted by the team as a catcher in 2002 and made it as high as triple-A as a player before pivoting to coaching in 2008. He managed at various levels of the organization, leading the double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats to an Eastern League title in 2018, a team that featured Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and other members of the current big league roster. Schneider was moved to the Jays' staff as major league coach in 2019 and moved to a bench coach role in 2022.

