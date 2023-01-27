The Toronto Blue Jays will have a pair of veterans at spring training.

The team announced Friday right-hander Jay Jackson and outfielder Wynton Bernard have accepted invites to their Dunedin camp.

Jackson, 35, has made 59 appearances over four big league seasons with the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves.

The native of Greenville, SC made two appearances for the Braves in 2022, striking out one in 1.1 innings of work.

Bernard, 32, made his big league debut in 2022 with the Colorado Rockies. He hit .286 with three runs batted in 42 plate appearances over 12 games.

The San Diego native attended Niagara University in Lewiston, NY.

Blue Jays pitchers and catchers are set to report on Feb. 16 with the rest of the team to follow on Feb. 21.