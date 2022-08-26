Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez left Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a left foot contusion, the team announced.

Hernandez fouled a ball off his foot in his only at bat of the game in the first inning and eventually struck out to end the frame.

The 29-year-old misplayed a Shohei Ohtani fly ball in the second inning that turned into a two-run triple.

Hernandez was replaced defensively by Raimel Tapia in the third inning.

The Dominican Republic native has appeared in 100 games this season for the Blue Jays and has posted a .260 average with 18 homers and 59 RBIs.