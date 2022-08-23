Blue Jays activate LHP Mayza from IL, RHP Pop sent to minors

Hayes says ‘walk past the Audi sign’ is Level of Excellence worthy

Tim Mayza is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen after the team reinstated him from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Mayza, 30, hasn't played since Aug. 6 when he suffered a right shoulder dislocation against the Minnesota Twins. He will be active for tonight's series opener against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Right-handed reliever Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Tim Mayza reinstated from 15-day IL and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Zach Pop optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/5VcAeWd0MJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 23, 2022

Mayza has posted a 5-0 record this season with a 2.88 ERA and a 1.136 WHIP over 41 appearances and 34.1 innings pitched.

Pop, a 25-year-old Canadian who was acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline, is 2-0 this season with a 3.38 ERA over 25 appearances. Pop has a 2.70 ERA over seven appearances in a Jays uniform.

The Blue Jays are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the second Wild Card in the American League with a 65-55 record.