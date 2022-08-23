Tim Mayza is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen after the team reinstated him from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday. 

Mayza, 30, hasn't played since Aug. 6 when he suffered a right shoulder dislocation against the Minnesota Twins. He will be active for tonight's series opener against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. 

Right-handed reliever Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. 

Mayza has posted a 5-0 record this season with a 2.88 ERA and a 1.136 WHIP over 41 appearances and 34.1 innings pitched. 

Pop, a 25-year-old Canadian who was acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline, is 2-0 this season with a 3.38 ERA over 25 appearances. Pop has a 2.70 ERA over seven appearances in a Jays uniform. 

The Blue Jays are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the second Wild Card in the American League with a 65-55 record. 