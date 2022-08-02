With Castillo off the market, could Rodon be a target for the Blue Jays?

The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, as well as a player to be named later from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infield prospect Jordan Groshans, according to multiple reports.

Marlins send Anthony Bass / Zach Pop / smaller piece for Jordan Groshans - top 100 prospect for Blue Jays. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Infield prospect Jordan Groshans is reportedly headed back to the Marlins in the deal. TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell notes that Groshans has one home run in 67 triple-A games so far this season and the organization had been struggling on how to get him to add power.

Pop has appeared in 18 games so far this season, pitching to a 3.60 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 18 games.

The Brampton, Ont., native was originally drafted by the Jays in the 23rd round of the 2014 draft but did not sign. He was then selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2017 draft and made his debut with the Marlins in April of last year.

Bass, 34, pitched for the Blue Jays in the 2020 season and carries a 1.41 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 45 appearances so far this season.

He has also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners over the course of his 11-year big league career.