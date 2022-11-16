Mitchell would be ‘surprised’ if Hernandez, Gurriel Jr. return on the corners

The Toronto Blue Jays traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson and lefty pitching prospect Adam Macko.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko from the Mariners in exchange for OF Teoscar Hernández.



Welcome to the #BlueJays! pic.twitter.com/FJzWZMdqMS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 16, 2022

Hernandez, 30, is headed into his eighth big-league season. He appeared in 131 games last season, his sixth with the team, for the Jays, batting .267 with 25 home runs, 77 runs batted in and an OPS of .807.

The Cotui, Dominican Republic native was an All-Star in 2021 in a season in which he hit 32 HR and knocked in 116 RBI.

Hernandez played on a one-year, $10.65 million deal in 2022 and is arbitration eligible. He hits unrestricted free agency following the 2023 season.

Swanson, a 29-year-old righty, made 57 appearances last season for the M's, his fourth season in the majors. He was 3-2 with a 1.68 earned run average and a WHIP of 0.913 over 53.2 innings pitched. The Fargo, ND native played on a one-year deal worth just north of $700,000 and is under team control through the 2025 season.

The 21-year-old Macko was born in Slovakia, but went to high school in Alberta. He was ranked at No. 8 in MLB Pipeline's evaluation of Mariners prospects.