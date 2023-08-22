Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be in the lineup on Tuesday when his club takes on the Baltimore Orioles.

Guerrero Jr., 24, left Sunday's 10-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning due to middle finger discomfort.

Manager John Schneider told reporters that Guerrero would be day-to-day on Sunday, but is expected to be fine.

The reigning home-run derby champion is batting .263 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs in 120 games this season.

Guerrero Jr. was named this his third straight MLB All-Star Game this season and is looking to carry his club to their third playoff appearance in four years.

The Blue Jays are a game behind the Seattle Mariners for the last wild card spot in the American League and a game-and-a-half behind the Astros for the second wild card position.