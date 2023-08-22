Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. in lineup vs. Orioles after injuring finger on Sunday
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be in the lineup on Tuesday when his club takes on the Baltimore Orioles.
Guerrero Jr., 24, left Sunday's 10-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning due to middle finger discomfort.
Manager John Schneider told reporters that Guerrero would be day-to-day on Sunday, but is expected to be fine.
The reigning home-run derby champion is batting .263 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs in 120 games this season.
Guerrero Jr. was named this his third straight MLB All-Star Game this season and is looking to carry his club to their third playoff appearance in four years.
The Blue Jays are a game behind the Seattle Mariners for the last wild card spot in the American League and a game-and-a-half behind the Astros for the second wild card position.