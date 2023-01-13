The Toronto Blue Jays and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to a one-year, $14.5M deal on Friday to avoid arbitration, the team announced.

But no deal was reached with shortstop Bo Bichette and the two sides will head to a hearing.

Guerrero Jr. posted a .274 average with 32 homers, 97 RBIs and a .339 on base percentage last season.

The 23-year-old, who finished second in MVP voting for the 2021 season, captured his first Gold Glove award last year.

Guerrero Jr. was voted as the starting first baseman for the American League All-Star team for the second straight year.

He also appeared in two playoff games, as the Blue Jays were eliminated by the Seattle Mariners in the first round.

The Blue Jays signed Guerrero Jr. as an international free agent in 2015. He made his MLB debut with the team in 2019.

The Jays also announced that they avoided arbitration with 10 additional players.

Bichette will head to arbitration after no deal was reached ahead of Friday's deadline.

According to Jon Heyman, Bichette filed for $7.5 million while the Blue Jays countered with $5 million. In a hearing, an arbitrator will choose one of the two numbers as the amount of the new contract.

The 24-year-old hit .290 with 24 homers, 93 RBIs and led the American League in hits for the second consecutive season.