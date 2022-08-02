Reports: Jays acquire Merrifield from Royals and relievers Pop, Bass from Marlins

Whit Merrifield is headed north.

The Kansas City Royals have traded the two-time All-Star infielder to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for pitcher Max Castillo and infielder Samad Taylor, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The 33-year-old Merrifield missed the Royals' trip to Toronto last month due to his vaccination status.

In 95 games this season, Merrifield is hitting .240 with six home runs, 42 runs batted in and a .643 OPS.

The native of Florence, SC had spent the entirety of his seven-year career in the majors with the Royals.

