1h ago
Jays activate P Garcia, option P Lawrence to Triple-A Buffalo
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated pitcher Yimi García from the 15-day injured list and he will be active for Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Casey Lawrence has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo Bisons to make room on the roster.
TSN.ca Staff
Garcia has appeared in 28 games this season for the Jays and has posted a 1-3 record with a 3.42 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26.1 innings.
The 31-year-old was placed on the injured list on June 24 with a left back strain.
Lawrence threw 2.2 innings in Thursday’s 8-3 loss to the Mariners and surrendered five earned runs on seven hits.