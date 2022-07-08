The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated pitcher Yimi García from the 15-day injured list and he will be active for Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Casey Lawrence has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo Bisons to make room on the roster.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Yimi García reinstated from 15-day IL and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Casey Lawrence optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/rz5SCeVs2U — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 8, 2022

Garcia has appeared in 28 games this season for the Jays and has posted a 1-3 record with a 3.42 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26.1 innings.

The 31-year-old was placed on the injured list on June 24 with a left back strain.

Lawrence threw 2.2 innings in Thursday’s 8-3 loss to the Mariners and surrendered five earned runs on seven hits.