The Toronto Blue Jays have placed left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain, the team announced on Thursday.

Kikuchi, who is 31 years old and in his first year of a three-year deal signed with the Blue Jays this off-season, has a 5.12 earned run average in 16 starts for his new club so far.

The Morioka, Japan native has struggled with his command often this season. He currently leads the American League in walks issued, with 41 in 65 innings pitched.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays promoted Max Castillo to the major league roster. Castillo has appeared in four games this season for Toronto, with a 2.16 ERA in 8.1 innings pitched.

Injuries are piling up for the Blue Jays' starting pitching rotation, with Hyun-Jin Ryu already out for the season with elbow surgery and Kevin Gausman missing his most recent scheduled start with a bruised ankle.