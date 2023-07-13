Toronto FC swung a deal with an Eastern Conference rival on Thursday.

The Reds acquired midfielder Latif Blessing and an international roster slot from the New England Revolution in exchange for Canada midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye.

“We are happy to welcome Latif to our club," TFC general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. "His versatility and tireless work rate will be a welcomed addition to our group. He not only brings a winning mentality, but a selfless approach to the game, and we are looking forward to integrating him into our team. We also want to thank Mark-Anthony for his work and commitment to our club during his tenure. He always gave his heart for the team, regardless of the circumstance. We wish him all the best in New England.”

A native of Accra, Ghana, Blessing was in his first season with the Revs following five seasons with Los Angeles FC. He's made 15 appearances for the Revs this season.

For his career, Blessing has made 185 MLS appearances over seven seasons with the Revs, LAFC and Sporting Kansas City. He has 17 career goals.

Blessing was a member of the LAFC team that won the 2022 MLS Cup.

A TFC academy product, Kaye was in his second season with the Reds. He made 21 appearances this season, scoring twice. The Toronto native is a veteran of 138 MLS games over six seasons with TFC, the Colorado Rapids and LAFC.

Internationally, Kaye has been capped 40 times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.