Toronto FC added experience on Friday in the form of Canadian international defender Doneil Henry, waived earlier this month by Los Angeles FC.

The 29-year-old from Brampton, Ont., who signed through the rest of the season, came up through the TFC academy and became the first homegrown player to sign with the first team in 2010 as a 17-year-old. In five seasons with Toronto, Henry made a combined 93 appearances.

His career then took him to Apollon Limassol (Cyprus), West Ham and Blackburn (England), AC Horsens (Denmark), Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS), Ottawa Fury (USL) and Suwon Samsung Bluewings (South Korea).

“Doneil has good experience in the league and can provide us with some backline depth,” Bob Bradley said in a statement Friday.

Henry has won 44 caps for Canada.