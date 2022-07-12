Toronto FC is close to adding another Azzurri attacker to the fold.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Reds are closing in on their expected deal to land winger Federico Bernardeschi on a free from Juventus.

Toronto FC are closing on Federico Bernardeschi deal. Final details now discussed on contract before signing third Italian player after Insigne and Criscito. 🇨🇦🇮🇹 #TorontoFC



Bernardeschi’s agents, checking the contracts and then it will be done. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022

The 28-year-old Bernardeschi would join Italy teammate Lorenzo Insigne in a Designated Player role. TFC currently has two open DP slots with last week's trade of Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami and the termination by mutual consent of defender Carlos Salcedo's deal earlier on Tuesday.

A product of the Fiorentina system, Bernardeschi made his senior debut during the 2013-2014 season while on loan at Serie B side Crotone. After three seasons with the Viola, Bernardeschi joined Juve in a €40 million move.

In five seasons with the Bianconeri, Bernardeschi made 134 league appearances, scoring eight goals. During his time at Juve, he won two Coppa Italia titles and three Scudetti.

Last season, he made 36 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Bernardeschi has been capped 39 times and was a member of Italy's Euro 2020-winning squad last summer.