Kilbane: 'Technically gifted' Bernardeschi could be perfect compliment to Insigne

Toronto FC has signed Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi as a designated player through 2026.

The 28-year-old from Carrara, Italy, most recently spent five seasons with Italian giant Juventus.

He made a combined 183 appearances with the Serie A club, scoring 12 goals and adding 24 assists across all competitions.

Juventus won three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia championships and two Suppercoppa Italiana titles during Bernardeschi's time with the club.

Internationally, Bernardeschi has six goals in 38 appearances with Italy.

The club says Bernardeschi will be added to its roster pending his international transfer certificate and work permit.

Toronto FC has been looking to Italy as it rebuilds this season. Former Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne signed as a designated player last month, and the club has also recently added Italian defender Domenico Criscito.

Toronto visits CF Montréal on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.