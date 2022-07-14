Toronto FC reportedly moved closer to locking down one of their targets on Thursday.

Fabrizio Romano reports that TFC has reached a full verbal agreement on a deal with Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi, who would join the MLS club on a free transfer from Juventus.

Federico Bernardeschi's set to join Toronto FC, now confirmed and here we go! Full verbal agreement in place, waiting for contracts to be signed. Federico will arrive in Toronto on Friday. 🛩🇨🇦 #TorontoFC



Third Italian signing after Insigne and Criscito for Toronto. #MLS pic.twitter.com/0gtXPiIa2C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

Contracts have not yet been signed, Bernardeschi is expected to arrive in Toronto on Friday, according to the report.

The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is set to join Italy teammate Lorenzo Insigne in a Designated Player role.

TFC currently has two open DP slots with last week's trade of Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami and the termination by mutual consent of defender Carlos Salcedo's deal.

A product of the Fiorentina system, Bernardeschi made his senior debut during the 2013-2014 season while on loan at Serie B side Crotone. After three seasons with the Viola, Bernardeschi joined Juve in a €40 million move.

In five seasons with the Bianconeri, Bernardeschi made 134 league appearances, scoring eight goals. During his time at Juve, he won two Coppa Italia titles and three Scudetti.

Last season, he made 36 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Bernardeschi has been capped 39 times and was a member of Italy's Euro 2020-winning squad last summer.