Toronto FC has interviewed John Herdman, the manager of the Canadian men's national team, for their head coaching position, TSN's Matthew Scianitti can confirm.

Bobby Smyrniotis, the head coach of Hamilton's Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League, has also been interviewed by TFC for the job.

Sources tell Scianitti that TFC president Bill Manning has put "no timeline" on filing the position.

Herdman, a 48-year-old native of England, has coached the Canadian men's national team since 2018, helping them reach their first World Cup since 1986 last year. Before joining the CanMNT, Herdman was the manager of the Canadian women's national team from 2011 to 2018.

The 44-year-old Smyrniotis is from Scarborough and has been with Forge FC since 2018.

Toronto FC is currently in the midst of one of their worst seasons in franchise history, sitting second last in the Eastern Conference with a 3-10-11 record.

TFC is currently coached by Terry Dunfield on an interim basis after the team fired Bob Bradley in late June.