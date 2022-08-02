Toronto FC has shipped Canada winger Jacob Shaffelburg to Nashville SC on loan, the club announced on Tuesday.

TFC will receive $225,000 in General Allocation money in return. The deal comes with the option to turn the loan into a permanent.

A native of Kentville, NS, Shaffelburg has made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this season.

A product of the TFC academy, Shaffelburg has made 46 MLS appearances for the team over four seasons, scoring three goals.

Internationally, Shaffelburg has been capped three times by the CanMNT.