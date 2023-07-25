Toronto FC has loaned Canada forward Ayo Akinola to the San Jose Earthquakes for the remainder of the season, the club announced on Tuesday.

In exchange, the Reds receive a 2023 international slot.

Akinola, 23, was in his sixth season with TFC. He made 15 appearances in all competitions for the team this season.

Born in Detroit and raised in Brampton, Ont., Akinola has made 78 league appearances for the team, scoring 15 goals.

Internationally, Akinola had represented the United States at various youth levels and received a senior cap in 2020 before reclassifying for Canada in 2021.

He's been capped four times by the CanMNT since.