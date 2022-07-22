Toronto FC's Italian revolution is set to begin in earnest on Saturday night.

Manager Bob Bradley confirmed Friday that newly signed Designated Players, Italy internationals Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, will play against Charlotte FC at BMO Field.

#TFCLive coach Bob Bradley says both Insigne and Bernardeschi will play tomorrow. Also said there's no way Lorenzo can go 90 minutes. — John Molinaro (@JohnMolinaro) July 22, 2022

Bradley cautioned, though, that the 30-year-old Insigne would not be able to play a full 90 minutes.

Insigne last played a competitive match during Napoli's season-ending win in late May against Spezia, while Bernardeschi featured in Italy's 3-0 loss to Argentina on July 1 at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds are coming off of a 1-0 defeat last weekend against CF Montreal and currently sit second from the bottom in the East on 19 points.

With 13 matches remaining, TFC sits eight points adrift of FC Cincinnati for the final playoff place.