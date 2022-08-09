Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne will not be participating in Tuesday night's MLS All-Star Skills Challenge in Minnesota due to a family situation, the club announced on Tuesday.

The Italy forward returned to Toronto after Saturday's 4-3 win over Nashville SC and remains in the city.

Insigne was set to be one of 10 MLS players to compete in the challenge of five different skills against 10 stars from Liga MX.

The former Napoli captain scored his first goal in MLS in Saturday night's game with a terrific long-range effort that proved to be the game-winning goal.

TFC currently sits 13th in the Eastern Conference, four points behind the Chicago Fire for the final playoff spot.

The Reds are next in action on Saturday when they host the Portland Timbers at BMO Field.