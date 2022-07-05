Could Mark-Anthony Kaye be on his way back home?

TSN’s Steven Caldwell reports Toronto FC is expected to trade with the Colorado Rapids for the Toronto-born Canada midfielder.

The move comes with word breaking earlier on Tuesday that the Reds are shipping 2020 Major League Soccer MVP to Inter Miami for allocation money.

Kaye, 27, played collegiately at York University and then joined the TFC academy in 2013. He made his professional debut the following season on loan with the USL’s Wilmington Hammerheads. He spent 2015 with TFC II before leaving for Louisville City.

In 2018, Kaye joined the expansion Los Angeles FC, making the jump to Major League Soccer. He made 77 league appearances for the team in three-plus seasons before a trade to the Rapids midway through last season.

Kaye has made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Rapids in 2022, scoring three goals.

Internationally, Kaye made his senior debut for Canada in 2017 and has been capped 35 times. He was a key member of John Herdman’s World Cup qualification campaign, making 21 appearances for the CanMNT in 2021 and 2022 alone.

A move for Kaye would be the latest transaction in a flurry of activity for the Reds in recent days. Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne officially joined the club on July 1 and he’s expected to make his debut on July 9 against the San Jose Earthquakes. Veteran defender and former Genoa captain Domenico Criscito also joined the team last week.

Azzurri winger Federico Bernardeschi, out of contract at Juventus, is widely expected to join TFC in the coming days with an open Designated Player spot