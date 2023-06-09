Bob Bradley will have another offensive talent at his disposal on Saturday night when Toronto FC hosts Nashville SC at BMO Field.

The TFC manager said on Friday that Canada midfielder Jonathan Osorio will be available selection after having recovered from his MCL injury.

Osorio, 30, last appeared in the team's 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Union on Apr. 22. The Reds' all-time appearances leader, the Toronto native has a goal in his eight appearances this season.

TFC currently sits 12th in the Eastern Conference, three points adrift of Charlotte for the final playoff spot.

Nashville is in second place, eight points behind leaders FC Cincinnati.