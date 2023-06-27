Toronto FC has its new general manager and it's Jason Hernandez.

The team promoted their assistant GM to the top job on Tuesday, a day after the dismissal of Bob Bradley.

"I've seen first-hand Jason's transition from playing at TFC to joining the front office," club president Bill Manning said in a statement. "His growth as an executive has been exceptional, and he is ready for this next step in his career. Jason is very knowledgeable of MLS and is well respected around the league. I believe his future is bright with TFC."

A native of New York City, Hernandez made 305 MLS appearances as a player from 2005 to 2018, finishing his career with two seasons with the Reds. After his retirement as a player, Hernandez joined the front office and is in his fifth season with the organization. He has served as assistant GM for the past two seasons.

"I have devoted nearly 20 years of my life to Major League Soccer, and I am grateful for this moment," Hernandez said. "I would like to thank Bill and the board at MLSE for granting me the opportunity to be the general manager of Toronto FC. I look forward to leading our front office with humility, honesty, and authenticity as we all work towards pushing our club to reach its full potential."