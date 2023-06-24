Toronto FC signed goalkeepker Luka Gavran to a short-term agreement from Toronto FC II, the team announced ahead of its matchup with the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Gavran, 23, has made 11 appearances for Toronto FC II during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. He originally joined Toronto FC II in March 2022 and made his debut on April 3 against FC Cincinnati 2.

The Hamilton, Ont., native was selected in the second round, 31st overall by Toronto in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Prior to joining TFC II, Gavran spent four seasons with St. John’s University, where he made 48 appearances and registered 121 saves.