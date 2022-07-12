Carlos Salcedo's time with Toronto FC is over.

The Reds announced on Tuesday that the club and the Mexico defender mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Salcedo, 28, was acquired in January from Tigres in a swap deal that saw Venezuela winger Yeferson Soteldo go the other way.

“We’d like to thank Carlos for his efforts during a difficult time,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a statement. “In the end, Carlos felt it was most important to return to Mexico to be with his wife and children. We fully support Carlos’ decision and wish him the best in the future.”

Salcedo finishes his TFC tenure having made 16 appearances across all competitions.

Salcedo's departure opens up another Designated Player spot for the Reds. Currently, Lorenzo Insigne is the only DP on the TFC roster.

A deal for Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi on a free transfer from Juventus is believed to be close to completion.