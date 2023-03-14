Insigne (groin) incurs setback; to miss 3-4 games
Lorenzo Insigne's return to the Toronto FC lineup is on hold.
The team announced Tuesday that the Italy winger has experienced a setback in his recovery from his groin injury and will be unavailable for the next three to four games.
Insigne, 31, is in his first full season with the Reds, having arrived last summer on a free transfer from Napoli. He picked his injury during the team's 3-2 season-opening loss to DC United on Feb. 25, needing to come off in the 34th minute.
There was hope that he would be ready to return in time for the team's home opener against Columbus Crew last Saturday after having returned to training earlier in the week, but Insigne did not dress.
“It’s a minor groin strain, but there’s some plays yesterday where you can tell he’s feeling it still a little bit and that was still the case today so that’s how the decision was made,” Bradley said after the 1-1 draw. “You guys know he’s trained during the week, and we’ve tried to be very aware of how he felt every day, and yesterday there were still some moments where he felt something in the groin and we just didn’t want to take any chances.”
In his 13 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, Insigne has six goals.
The Reds (0-2-1) are still looking for their first victory of the season. They host Inter Miami on Saturday evening at BMO Field.