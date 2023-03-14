Lorenzo Insigne's return to the Toronto FC lineup is on hold.

The team announced Tuesday that the Italy winger has experienced a setback in his recovery from his groin injury and will be unavailable for the next three to four games.

#TFCLive reports that Lorenzo Insigne has suffered a setback to his groin injury. A follow up scan showed an aggravation of the groin. The team does not expect Insigne back for the three to four games #MLS — steve buffery (@Beezersun) March 14, 2023

Insigne, 31, is in his first full season with the Reds, having arrived last summer on a free transfer from Napoli. He picked his injury during the team's 3-2 season-opening loss to DC United on Feb. 25, needing to come off in the 34th minute.

There was hope that he would be ready to return in time for the team's home opener against Columbus Crew last Saturday after having returned to training earlier in the week, but Insigne did not dress.