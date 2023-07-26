Toronto FC's recent flurry of activity continued on Wednesday with the trade of defender Matt Hedges to Austin FC.

The Reds receive up to $475,000 in General Allocation Money in return.

“After a comprehensive discussion, Matt felt it was in the best interest of his family to facilitate a move back to the U.S. and we fully supported his decision," general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. "We wish Matt and his family the best for the remainder of the 2023 season and beyond.”

Hedges, 33, was signed by TFC as a free agent in December. He made 14 league appearances for the team.

Capped five times by the United States, the Rochester, NY native previously spent the past 11 seasons with FC Dallas with whom he made MLS 310 appearances.

TFC returns to action on Wednesday night when they host New York City FC in Leagues Cup action.