SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Natalie Spooner has been named the most valuable player of the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League season.

Spooner was presented with the Billie Jean King MVP Award at a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Spooner, who was also named forward of the year, led the league with 20 goals and added seven assists as Toronto finished the season atop the standings.

She sustained a knee injury that required surgery in Game 3 of Toronto's five-game semifinal loss to Minnesota in the playoffs.

New York's Alex Carpenter and Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin were the other finalists for the award.

Other award winners for the first PWHL season include Toronto's Troy Ryan as coach of the year, Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle as rookie of the year, Toronto's Kristen Campbell as goaltender of the year and Montreal's Erin Ambrose as defender of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2024.