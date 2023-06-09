Former NHLer Shane Doan is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs as a special advisor to new general manager Brad Treliving.

We’ve hired Shane Doan to serve as Special Advisor to the General Manager — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 9, 2023

Doan was most recently an assistant GM for Canada's men's national team that won gold at the 2023 world championship. He spent the past two seasons in the Arizona Coyotes' front office as chief hockey development officer, serving as a strategic advisor to owner Alex Meruelo and GM Bill Armstrong and supporting the business and hockey operations departments.

“I’m very excited to welcome Shane to the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said Treliving. “Through his more than 1,500 NHL games played, his management roles, being an NHL team captain for more than a decade and being just a wonderful human being, Shane has touched all the aspects of the game which make him a terrific fit with the Maple Leafs organization, its staff and players.”

Doan recently served as Canada's GM at the 2022 Spengler Cup and won silver as GM at the 2022 worlds after capturing gold in 2021. Doan was also GM of Canada's men's team at the 2022 Olympics after the NHL withdrew because of COVID-19 concerns.

“I am honoured to join the Toronto Maple Leafs in this role. The Maple Leafs have a such deep history and a passionate fan base, and I’m excited to contribute in any way I can in the organization’s pursuit of their ultimate goal,” said Doan. “I’m also thrilled to once again work alongside Brad Treliving and continue a working relationship that began during Brad’s time with the Coyotes.”

As a player, Doan spent all 21 NHL seasons with the Coyotes, starting with the franchise's last season in Winnipeg before moving to Phoenix in 1996. He was Arizona's captain the final 13 years of his career before retiring after the 2016-17 season.

A two-time NHL All Star, Doan holds numerous team records, including games played, goals, assists and points. His No. 19 was retired by the team in 2019.