Maple Leafs Inch Closer To Atlantic Title

One night after a disappointing loss in Florida, the Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back with an overtime win over Tampa Bay. The Maple Leafs are now three points clear of the Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division with four games remaining on their schedules.

Toronto’s odds to win the Atlantic were cut from -240 to -750 after the victory.

Atlantic Division Winner Atlantic Division Winner GP PTS Odds Maple Leafs 78 100 -750 Lightning 78 97 +470 Panthers 78 94 +17000

Per the FanDuel traders, the Maple Leafs account for a whopping 71 per cent of the handle in the Atlantic Division winner market. Only 9 per cent of the handle in that market is on the Lightning to finish in first place.

NHL Eastern Conference Wild Card Race Update

Are the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference set? FanDuel has the New York Islanders at +5500 to make the playoffs as the most likely team that could catch the Montreal Canadiens. The Isles will clash with the New York Rangers tonight.

NHL Eastern Conference Wild Card Race Update Team GP Points Odds Senators 78 90 OTB Canadiens 78 87 OTB Rangers 77 79 +8000 Red Wings 77 79 +8000 Islanders 77 79 +5500 Blue Jackets 77 79 +8000

Tonight: Rangers +104 at Islanders -125

The Rangers could be found at +215 to make the playoffs at FanDuel entering this past weekend. They’re up to +8000 to get in following losses to the Devils, Lightning, and Flyers.

NHL Western Conference Wild Card Race Update

The Calgary Flames failed to capitalize on an opportunity to at least match the Minnesota Wild with two points as the Wild Card chase continued last night. Minnesota beat San Jose in overtime, Calgary lost to Anaheim in overtime.

The Flames are now five points back of the Wild for the final playoff spot with a head-to-head showdown looming on Friday night.

NHL Western Conference Wild Card Race Update Team GP Points Odds Wild 79 93 -1800 Blues 80 93 OTB Flames 78 88 +560

Jets on TSN: Jets at Stars

The Winnipeg Jets ended the longest win streak of the NHL season and set a new franchise single season record with their 53rd victory against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. Next up, a date with the new favourite to win the Stanley Cup.

Winnipeg is +105 to win in Dallas tonight.

The Stars, which are coming off the worst collapse in NHL regular season history, are -126 to bounce back with a win on home ice. Despite their regular season success, the Jets still aren’t getting any love in FanDuel’s Stanley Cup winner market.

Stanley Cup Winner Team Odds Stars +600 Panthers +650 Golden Knights +750 Hurricanes +850 Avalanche +850 Oilers +850 Jets +1000 Capitals +1000 Lightning +1000 Maple Leafs +1500

The Hurricanes, Avalanche, and Oilers were all cut to +850 to win the Stanley Cup over the past 24 hours.

Winnipeg’s odds climbed from +900 to +1000 in that same span.

Dallas is the favourite. Meanwhile, the Stars and Golden Knights both have shorter odds than the Jets to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final.