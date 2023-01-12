How can Nylander continue to find success as a centre?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will miss his second straight game due to an undisclosed injury, as he is not in the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings.

Lines for tonight pic.twitter.com/VehgNE489e — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 12, 2023

He also missed Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators due to the injury that has lingered for "a while" according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. Keefe also said that Matthews woke up sick on Thursday morning, which complicated his status for the game.

John Tavares will centre the top line between Calle Jarnkrok and Mitch Marner, while Alex Kerfoot will anchor the second line between Michel Bunting and William Nylander.

The 6-foot-3 superstar has 20 goals and 47 points in 41 games this season.

Drafted first overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews has 279 goals and 504 points in 448 career games.