Toronto Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Börje Salming has passed away at the age of 71.

One of the first European-trained players to make an impact in the NHL, he is credited with helping pave the way for many future European stars. A native of Kiruna, Sweden, Salming signed with Toronto as a free agent in 1973 and played with the Maple Leafs for 16 seasons before finishing his NHL career playing one season with the Detroit Red Wings.

Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming: pic.twitter.com/zguKOyVLmM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2022

A First Team All-Star and five-time Second Team All-Star in the NHL, he appeared in 1,148 career games with the Maple Leafs and Red Wings, posting 150 goals and 787 points.

Salming is third all-time in games played in Maple Leafs history with 1,099 career appearances for the team. He is also the team's all-time assist leader with 620 and fourth in career points for the franchise, behind only Mats Sundin, Darryl Sittler and Dave Keon.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the loss of Börje Salming. Börje was a pioneer of the game and an icon with an unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness, said Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan in a statement. He helped open the door for Europeans in the NHL and defined himself through his play on the ice and through his contributions to the community.

Börje joined the Maple Leafs 50 years ago and will forever be a part of our hockey family. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Pia, his children Theresa, Anders, Rasmus, Bianca, Lisa and Sara, and brother Stieg.”

In 1996, Salming was the first player from Sweden to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He was also named a member of the IIHF’s Centennial All-Star Team in 2008 and was chosen as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history for the league’s centennial in 2017. His number 21 was raised to the rafters by the Leafs in 2006 and officially retired by the team in 2016.

Salming announced through a team statement in August that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).