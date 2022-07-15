The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Calle Jarnkrok to a four-year deal with an average annual value of $2.1 million.

The 30-year-old had 12 goals and 30 points in 66 games last season split between the Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames.

A second-round pick (51st overall) by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2010 NHL Draft, Jarnkrok never suited up for Detroit as he was dealt to the Nashville Predators in March 2014. He spent eight seasons with the Predators until he was claimed by the Kraken at the 2021 Expansion Draft. Internationally, he has won gold and bronze at the world championships while representing Sweden.

He is coming off a six-year, $12 million contract with an average annual value of $2 million.

The Gavle, Sweden product has 106 goals and 241 points in 574 career NHL games.

More to follow.